photo by Aarón Blanco Tejedor

My life is filled with conversations. None of them end. They are only suspended until the next time. The mind continues speaking in the meanwhiles. The wind stirs fallen leaves from their resting place as I walk by.

Yesterday, a circle of men, took turns trying to articulate a grief that defies words. Something moved between them made from voice and feeling. When their time together was suspended, they left differently than they had entered.

A friend of mine and a woman friend of his, explore the inner pathways of their lives. I hear them say that Christ lives inside their eyes, re-illuminating what they see outside. Watching them, and listening, I admire the posture they take towards time, unhurried, leaving spaces where silences rhyme.

Driving on the highway with a former lover, wondering who we are now that we are no longer under the spell of each other. Or, are we unknowingly recreating the energy that created us each time we resonate with this mystery? We arrive to a dive bar where a woman weaves magical fabrics of voice and guitar.

The broken patterns between men and women was the theme of another recent gathering, where the worst of what men have done sat rudely in the foreground. Here I sat with just a handful of men, vastly outnumbered. One woman left in anger because of the unbalanced proportions. Together we breathed air poisoned by abuse of power, disconnection from care, the automation of ignorance.

The conversation suspended without ending.

In between these encounters, the words I remember mix with the ones I forget. They mix in my blood as it circulates inside me, as I ambulate through changing scenery. My mind and my heart, play catch, like I once did on Saturdays with my father, a long time ago. Now he is in his 80s. He agreed to sit down with me and record his stories.

We begin this evening.

My joy is to listen, even when it hurts, to feel what wasn’t felt before, to face my fear of saying what is real for me even if it isn’t true for you.

The pain of our difference is the opportunity for forgiveness.

We are each other’s lifeblood. We are each other’s breath. What moves between us is what nourishes. Death is not the last exhale. It is the loss of the willingness to listen.

The conversation lives forever.

To discover a deeper intimacy with what moves inside you, in between the people you meet and your moments of solitude, I invite you to explore a new way of listening that liberates.

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