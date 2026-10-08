I’ve started writing a book - stay tuned!

But meanwhile, in terms of fresh content, I’ve been making video more often than writing recently. These videos take up various challenges in life and then offer multi-dimensional approaches to exploring your experience that combine multiple practices so you can connect the dots between mindset, emotion, decision-making and action.

Both videos are substantial and you might not digest them in one sitting. But if you recognize either question as being an essential inquiry in your life right now, you might really appreciate how these curated suites of practices fit together and reinforce each other.

My hope is you’ll come away with new clarity and more courage to take the next step or two on your path to wholeness.

Note: Deepen your practice in an ongoing way by learning the Presence Mantra, an Anytime Anywhere Awareness practice that can support you in any life situation

How to express your anger while maintaining your dignity

Many people try to avoid anger, but anger appears for a reason and denying your anger can seriously weaken you. When you learn to allow your anger - and really feel it - then you become capable of choosing how to express it. Then you can put it to good use.

Spark more aliveness | Break out of routine

Sometimes nothing is particularly wrong, but nothing's exciting. How can you spark more aliveness in your life? This video will give you ideas.

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