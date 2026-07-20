When I hosted Jim Gordon on my Embodied Dialogue podcast, we both noticed how out of character it felt to talk to each other on a computer screen. A few months earlier, I’d been sitting in my neighborhood cafe reading A Course in Miracles, when Jim walked up and, recognizing the title, struck up a conversation.

When I asked him what he did, he explained that he did trauma healing work all over the world. I asked if he knew about the work of Thomas Hübl, whose podcasts I’d recently been listening to. He did, and said he might be talking with Hübl sometime soon. When he asked what I did and I mentioned the Feldenkrais Method, Jim said he’d attended one of Feldenkrais’s workshops in the early 80s and met him in person.

And so, we started getting to know each other better because we realized we had a lot of things we could talk about!

In this conversation, Jim explains how his organization, the Center for Mind Body Medicine (CMBM), has led trainings around the world to bring healing to communities suffering traumas of war, historical racism or natural disasters, including in Palestine, Israel, Ukraine, the Balkans, Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Pine Ridge Native American Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

In keeping with the warm and joyful man I know from the coffeeshop, in the podcast Jim explained why he is more hopeful than ever that humanity can learn to understand what trauma is and how to heal it. CMBM’s trainings have shown that people that care - regardless of whether they are health care professionals - can learn a series of simple tools that will make a profound difference in their communities, including for people who have suffered unimaginable trauma. The basic curriculum of these trainings is also outlined in Jim’s book, Transforming Trauma: The Path to Hope and Healing.

Jim made the same point as he shared stories from his own life: how practicing basic principles of self-awareness, self-care and mutual care in daily life is something anyone can do to contribute to the broader effort of healing trauma in the world.

Enjoy the conversation!