photo by Kai Pilger

When you ask a new question, your attention is reorganized. By asking a potent question and giving it time and space - that is, not hurrying to find an answer - you can open up a space of inquiry where meaning begins to flow again. In this and future postings, I will be providing questions designed to invite this reorganization of attention. You can sit with these questions as meditative contemplations or explore them in your journal. An especially powerful way to engage these inquiries is to partner with another person who is dedicated to holding a space of presence with you.

- From Questions worth asking #1

This is the third post in this series. Previous posts have provided inquiries to explore self-identity and the stories we carry about ourselves (Questions worth asking #2).

This time the inquiry centers around the unwritten rules we live by.

Whether or not we acknowledge it, we all have dos and don’ts that govern our behavior. These guardrails might help us live a beautiful life, but they can also form a straightjacket that restricts our freedom of movement - especially if we aren’t consciously aware that they exist.

Below are three related questions to guide this inquiry and some ideas about how to work with them for maximum insight.

Tell me something you should be.

OK, technically this isn’t a question. But if someone said this to you and then waited expectantly, you would have to search yourself for the answer, so . . . same idea!

For this particular inquiry, it is very powerful to work with a partner who says the prompt out loud, waits for your answer and responds by saying “thank you”, but otherwise remains neutral, regardless of what you say. After going through all three questions in this post, you can switch roles and hold space for your friend.

If you are doing this alone, writing your answers in a journal could be very useful.

As with the first inquiry in this series, there is not one single answer to this “question.” So the idea is to respond with the first answer that comes to mind, then ask again, answering the question many times. It would be useful to continue in this way for at least 5 minutes. You could certainly go longer.

Answers you might give include:

I should be polite.

I should be a good friend.

I should be a ‘team player.’

I should be courageous.

I should be a good example for my children.

I should be patient and wait my turn when others are talking.

This exercise is not about second-guessing the answers. Even if you can think of situations where being polite or a good friend don’t seem appropriate, you are trying to expose the ‘shoulds’ that live inside you.

You are trying to get to know this voice - often inherited from your family or your culture and not authentically yours - so you can have a clearer sense of the default modes that govern your behavior, standing between you and your spontaneity.

Tell me something you shouldn’t be.

Same idea, but now you are tracking the don’ts.

I shouldn’t be impatient.

I shouldn’t make a fuss.

I shouldn’t bother people.

I shouldn’t eat sweets.

I shouldn’t talk too long.

I shouldn’t be insensitive about cultural differences.

In this second round, you might discover that you have contradicted something you said in the first round. In other words, it’s possible there are things you think you both should and shouldn’t do!

As you come up with your answers, both the shoulds and shouldn’ts, notice what happens in your body. Some response might make you laugh, while others make you feel heavy or bitter. Noticing these feelings is one of the most important reasons to engage in this inquiry.

The last question invites you to step outside of the guardrails.

Tell me something you would love to feel.

If you follow all the rules you’ve been given, there are things you will never feel. In this inquiry, you are welcomed to become curious about what you’re missing.

Perhaps what comes to mind is a sexual fantasy or an act of revenge. Or maybe you wonder how it would feel to “disturb the peace”, say by standing on top of a table in a fancy restaurant. Maybe you have an idea that simply seems so strange and improbable that you tend to dismiss it even if it wouldn’t harm anyone.

The point is not to make a list of things you plan to go and do (although you might well discover something you are curious to actually try something on), but, rather, to let your imagination roam and show you where you are less likely to go - even in thought - because of the unwritten rules that you live by.

This an opportunity to name the desires that you tend to prohibit from even making themselves known - and feel what it feels like to own them.

I would love to feel the energy of shouting at the top of my lungs.

I would love to feel the luxury of having other people wait on me.

I would love to feel strong and invincible.

I would love to feel totally invisible.

I would love to feel the satisfaction of telling so-and-so what I really think.

I would love to feel what it’s like to lie in bed all day with no guilt.

Give equal time for each of the three prompts.

Another fascinating thing about this exercise is that you might come up with very different answers if you explore it on different days. These differences may give you further insights into how you are changing as you move through your life.

In all cases, you will get insights into the assumptions you make about how you are “supposed to” live that you may not have consciously acknowledged and have the opportunity to imagine what else is possible outside those confines.

Good luck with your practice.

If you’d like me to be your partner for deep inquiry and get my support for doing what you’ve never previously allowed yourself to do, book a free call to learn more about working with me.

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