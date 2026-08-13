Musicality of Being

Musicality of Being

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Solosky
12h

I read 1 when it came out, read this today, and then found part 2.

I had paragraphs I deleted, but I’ll just say these are powerful. Feeling? Doing?Forgiving!?!?! Ha! Insane. Fantastic. I’m genuinely relieved that such people exist. Its a painfully bright Beauty, but it doesn’t fry. It even hands out sunglasses.

Thank you

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