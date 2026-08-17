photo by Beth Macdonald

This is the fourth post in this series. If you’d prefer to start at the beginning, here are the previous posts:

I was inspired to write this series when I realized how so many of the positive “breakthroughs” in my personal journey were achieved more than anything else by the grace of finally stumbling across the right questions to ask.

So I wanted to start sharing as many of these questions as I could think of. These are the places I visit again and again when I need more clarity and that I explore again and again with clients who are navigating challenging transitions in their lives.

I certainly wish I had come across these questions sooner. Still, I’ve also seen how each questions appeared when I really needed it. So I also invite you to trust your own sense of which questions might be the most essential for you right now.

This time I want to invite you to answer the most basic question we all get asked all the time - but normally respond with some BS isn’t the real answer at all!

To get to the bottom of things, I’ll invite you to turn the question around in several different ways and then, finally, employ a special ‘handicap’ on your answer that brings something entirely new into view.

I often say that these inquiries could be done with a journal, but this time I would only suggest journaling, if you wish, after completing the exercise, which will feel more like a meditation.

Here’s the process:

How are you?

When you first hear this question, you may well notice that the performative mask pops right up (“I’m fine!”). But not so fast. The answer to this question is only for you. No one else is listening or sizing you up. Just feel into what comes up for you.

And don’t worry about going too deep, just see what’s there, because the next question is already coming. It’s the same question, really, but now it’s slightly reframed:

How are you doing today?

Notice if you get a different sense of “how you are doing” when the question is framed as being about a 24-hour period of time. Whatever you first noticed about how you are doing, how does it compare to how you felt at breakfast this morning?

Maybe it’s similar, but maybe not. Allow your attention to mold itself to the shape of “today,” notice if something new comes into view.

Then…

How are you doing this week?

Oh, wait a minute - now the question also includes yesterday and the day before that.

Was this week was a mix of “good days” and “bad days”? If you ask this question on Thursday, maybe you’ll think back to Monday. Or you can include last Thursday too.

It could be that highlights of different days are coming forward now and you’re feeling many different things, one after another or all mixed together. Maybe a pattern is forming? What is the balance of feeling when you add it all up?

How are you doing this week?

Once you’ve felt into that briefly (still several steps ahead!), consider the next question:

How’s this month going for you?

Refer to the calendar month if you like, or bring the last 30 days or so to mind.

Some people have monthly goals. Or particular associations with a birthday month, a month for a cultural celebration or to mark the changing seasons.

Are you getting the idea of how you can expand the simple question we tend to treat so absent-mindedly and automatically in social contexts and really unpack it?

Two more steps before we flip this whole thing on its head.

How is this year going for you?

An even larger window. And a greater likelihood you’ve already spent time thinking about what you wanted “this year” to be.

Maybe the year is going as you’d hoped. Maybe it isn’t. Maybe if it isn’t, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Maybe there have been surprises?

Of course there is an even greater variability in what you may be noticing. And the larger time span shows you more of your trajectory. A few months ago you were “there” and now you’re “here.”

Maybe you’re noticing how it all unfolded and there’s a feeling that comes from that.

Still, don’t linger too long, just see what’s here when you ask about this year.

Then…

Zoom all the way out

Bring to mind an image of when you were born. And imagine your future, your remaining time on the planet. If you like, you can also gaze beyond your life span in both directions. Feel into the whole grand sweep of time and timelessness.

Then, if you come back to the present moment . . . with all that is already swirling from asking yourself about today, this week, this month, this year . . . and you put a pin in it which says, “this exact moment in the entire trajectory of my life.”

From this point of view,

‘How are you?’

Sit here for a minute if you like, but there’s still one last step, when you’re ready.

Meditation

To begin, you ask the simple question we started with - “how are you?” - but you allow it to refer to all of what has already come up, that whole range of feelings.

But -

Notice if, when you do that, you notice yourself forming words - sentences, paragraphs - in your mind to articulate “the answer” to that question.

And frankly, it might be very hard to put into words!

So, give up the words.

Once you have read the following description,

get into any comfortable position, close your eyes, let your breath guide you

Your practice for the next several minutes is to notice each time that you are composing verbal responses that you could use to “tell” someone “how you are doing.”

When you do, there is no penalty whatsoever. In fact, the words you hear in your mind might land as genuine insights you will return to later.

But for now, your interest is not the words. If words appear, simply tell yourself, “I’m not interested in the words right now” and drop that automatic effort to verbalize.

What you are after is something more like:

What is that wordless ‘thing’ - which might have a certain colors, textures, frequencies, tonalities, tastes, timbres or teleologies that I couldn’t possibly put into words?

To use a visual metaphor, if that ‘thing’ was something like a statue, your task isn’t to describe it, but only to gaze at it and feel what it communicates to you directly.

Of course, if you were with a friend you trusted, you’d do your best to find some words. If they felt authentic, they might sound more like poetry than how you usually speak. But right now, you aren’t even trying to write a poem.

Your only interest is to gaze at, listen to, bite into, touch with your fingers, dance with or simply sink into… the wordless constellation of so many different sensations which somehow form one whole feeling landscape unlike any other.

Stay here.

Until you notice any words coming and then just remind yourself again,

“Although I could struggle to put words on this,

what I really want to do is see that ‘thing’ which I would be TRYING to describe,

but instead I’m going to give up on describing and just BE with it.”

Integrate the practice as Anytime Anywhere Awareness

Although I mentioned above that you could journal after doing this meditation for several minutes, you could also definitely not journal.

And it would also be incredibly valuable to come back to the last step at any moment in your day when you feel disconnected from yourself.

If you like, you can quickly offer yourself the inquiry into your day, week, month, etc to help open things up, but that’s not always necessary.

Maybe you just got a phone call or email with unexpected news. Maybe it’s not necessarily ‘good’ or ‘bad’, but it shakes things up for you.

Just notice:

Are you composing sentences in your head to “explain to yourself” how you feel?

If so, no worries. But now, maybe it would be nice to relieve your mind of that task for a minute or two - or even 30 seconds - to just be with the wordlessness of it all.

Perhaps the most paradoxically cool integration is when you use this practice in converesation. Someone asks you something, or it’s your turn to speak, or there’s an awkward silence and no one knows whose going to speak…

And for your part, you simply let go of trying to find any words.

Until words find you.

You can first say to yourself, “I don’t need to search for words,” but also know that words are bound to come at some point - and you can invite a deep trust in yourself by adding, “but I am very curious to see what words I will speak!”

And just let them come out when they’re ready. It might be such a short pause that no one realizes you were meditating. ;)

Good luck with your practice.

If you are enjoying these inquiries, you’d probably enjoy the Courageous Connection workshop which is happening twice this month, on August 25 & 27.

We’ll be doing stuff just like this and digging into what we find together.

Connection is the 2nd of the 4 Postures of Love. It’s all about how you use your attention - not only your capacity to focus, but your willingness to look at the truth.

This is the glue that sticks you to the people in your life. Improving the quality of that connection has ripple effects in all directions.

Join the workshop