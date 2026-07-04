A dialogical reading and meditation on the Declaration of Independence with Ukrainian American author Larissa Babij on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the United States.



Together, we asked:

How does these words feel in our mouths and sound in our ears in today’s world?

What principles do we appeal to when we attempt to speak of “universal” truths?

What finally motivates people to take decisive action in the face of tyranny?

Why is it important to speak with clarity even to those who refuse to listen?

Also, a tip of the hat to Daniel Garner of O.G. Rose who joined Larissa and I for a previous conversation and has frequently highlighted the importance of this kind of open-ended dialogical inquiry on the Zoom/YouTube airwaves as a way the we can use these previously unavailable technologies to practice cultivating belonging despite the new “given” of our lives today: that we all constantly encounter social difference.

Would love to hear your thoughts on this.