Musicality of Being

Musicality of Being

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moki Kokoris's avatar
Moki Kokoris
Jul 4Edited

What an incredible idea to read the Declaration of Independence! It hits differently somehow when listening to the words spoken out loud, particularly by two people on opposite sides of the globe, living in different paradigms. It would be just as, if not even more interesting, to hear Ukraine's declaration performed in the same manner - with the objective of exploring and illuminating the shared principles as we celebrate common ground.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Seth Dellinger and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Seth Dellinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture