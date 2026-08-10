photo by Vitaly Gariev

This story, from a client (with his permission), further illustrates a point from my previous post about how powerful shifts can take place when men slow down and listen to women.

The invented names for the characters in this story will be Sam, Julia and Ryan.

Sam and Julia are partners. They recently found out that Julia is pregnant. Ryan is Sam’s brother. There is a history of tension between Ryan and Julia. Sam is my client.

Sam and I have often talked about his relationship with Julia. They have had many flareups, making him wonder if they are a good match. Yet he also wonders if he is simply afraid of commitment. He remembers patterns from past relationships where he left when he felt trapped.

What he doesn’t doubt is that he wants to become a father.

A recent experience helped Sam to find more confidence in his relationship with Julia and their plan to start a family together. In the process, he saw her in a new light and came to a new understanding of how their energies interact.

Here’s how it happened:

One day Ryan was in Sam’s neighborhood and stopped by briefly to borrow something. There was already tension between Julia and Ryan from past events and now Julia was furious because Ryan had come into Sam’s home without knocking on the door. She shouted that he was an ‘intruder’ and ran after him, but didn’t catch him before he got in his car and drove away.

“I could have been naked!” she told Sam.

She demanded that he call his brother and put her on the phone. Although he was still trying to digest what was happening, why Julia was so upset, and feeling protective of his brother (“she was talking about him as if he was a rapist”), Sam did as she asked.

Sam told me that he has recently learned that when she speaks quickly, expressively and brings the energy of fire, “I can’t be the version of myself that needs reassurance.”

(For many years, Sam has participated in group dialogue practices focused on emotional vulnerability and deep listening. These spaces often bias towards slow pacing and soft tones - a conducive atmosphere for inquiry, but hardly representative of the full range of human energies. Sam and I had already been exploring what it means to practice presence in more heated encounters like this one.)

After two minutes, Julia hung up the phone, but then she and Sam had a long conversation. He focused on listening and got a lot of insights. For example, he remembered a day when he and Julia were riding the bus together. She later told him he had been sitting in a way that took up too much space. She had been concerned about another woman who didn’t have a seat. He hadn’t noticed. But in this conversation, he did notice Julia’s expression when she talked about it, how she was deeply affected by something he didn’t quite understand.

Together, they decided that Sam would invite Ryan to come over to have an encounter with Julia. Ryan, a married man with two kids who is often busy, said he couldn’t come back that day, but did agree to come another day.

Sam recounted:

“It went really well! I barely said anything. Julia was precise and skillful and made space for my brother in the conversation. I was impressed.”

When Sam said this, I asked him to pause and sink into that feeling of being impressed with Julia, the woman who is carrying his child. This moment seemed worth highlighting in contrast to other experiences with we had discussed in which he had found Julia difficult. Sam closed his eyes for a couple moments, smiling.

At some point, Ryan had to leave for a family errand with his kids, but he returned a second time in order to hear everything Julia had to say.

“My brother was also very present,” Sam said. “He admitted that he hadn’t fully accepted Julia because she was the third girlfriend of mine that he and his wife had met and they had more or less been assuming that we wouldn’t last.”

This information helped clarify a previous situation where Julia hadn’t understood why Sam and Ryan had missed an opportunity to get together with her and her son. Sam expressed his relief at watching the two of them resonating together.

“I couldn’t just tell her that my brother is a good guy,” he said.

Now it wasn’t necessary.

Still, even after largely resolving their conflict, Ryan told Julia that perhaps she had been “exaggerated” in her response to him. He said that he found it difficult to talk to his own wife when she was irritated, preferring to discuss disputes calmly.

“For me, that energy was right for my system,” Julia told him.

Furthermore, she told Ryan that she experienced his wife’s irritation as providing safety because it was transparent how she felt, whereas Ryan’s demeanor, prioritizing the avoidance of conflict, often felt ambiguous to her and therefore less safe.

Sam told me later, “I think this challenged Ryan’s and also my implicit assumption that safety is rather where calm atmospheres exist. Hearing that directly from a woman is something men rarely hear. Rather, they hear that he has to stay in this reactive inhibition of their vitality.”

Following this whole interaction, Sam said he felt more committed to Julia, more excited about starting a family with her and including her into the family that he already has. Likewise, he said he has a newfound appreciation for feminine fire.

I want to express my admiration for all three of these vulnerable human beings who were willing to courageously question themselves and each other, get messy, and ultimately find their way to greater harmony.

Sam, Julia and Ryan show us something about the skillfulness of love.

When we are motivated by love, we tend to dig deeper in the face of difficulty. We are more likely to express the 4 Postures of Love - kindness, connection, curiosity and play - which make it possible for our diverse energies to dance and find a shared step.

I’m teaching on the 4 Postures of Love this Tuesday at 2pm EST & Thursday at 7:30pm EST.

Through dialogue, somatic attunement and meditation, you’ll learn what these postures feel like in your bones so you can weave them into your daily life.

I’d love to see you there!

Join the workshop