Welcome to Musicality of Being

What happens if you imagine that the whole universe is one grand piece of music

and your life is an improvised melody that always relates to the whole? What if your body is a resonant chamber

that carries the wordless wisdom of your heart and soul? What if your mind is part of a much larger mind? What if every person you meet - and every non-human being -

is part of the very same band in which you play?

Musicality of Being is an invitation to a deep and holistic way of listening that is not enacted solely with the ears, but with the whole of your being and life experience.

You are encouraged to sense the way that your creativity organically emerges from the interconnectivity of all things. Your unique individuality is not a mark of separation, but an essential component of a universal harmony that integrates diversity.

The Grounded Connection program, a creative curriculum for lifelong learners that fuses multiple modalities of individual and group inquiry, was developed to illuminate how the Musicality of Being can bring more ease, stability, freedom, communion and beauty into your daily life.

To taste the Musicality of Being, your best starting place is The 4 Postures of Love, an interactive online workshop which is offered monthly at two different times to accommodate many time zones.

Join an upcoming workshop

Seth Dellinger is a somatic educator, facilitator of embodied dialogue and lifelong creative experimentalist. He is the creator of the Grounded Connection program which includes an ongoing suite of online workshops and a self-paced digital curriculum.

Seth leads live outdoor Musicality of Being workshops in Washington DC and supports individual clients in person and via Zoom.

